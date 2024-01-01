About this product
About this strain
If regular Runtz is the hero of the cannabis world, then Black Runtz is the dark twin. This indica-dominant hybrid is a phenotype of classic Runtz, our 2020 Strain of the Year, and shares the same award-winning Zkittlez and 2018 Strain of the Year Gelato parents. Black Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Runtz effects make them feel relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by Big Boss Farms, Black Runtz, the dominant terpene of this weed strain is limonene. Black Runtz has a creamy and citrus aroma with a sweet berry flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.