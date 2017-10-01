Chocolope Feminized seeds are a product of cross-breeding Cantaloupe Haze and Chocolate Thai. The resulting Sativa breed develops into a tough, vigorous plant that is bushy like an Indica and elastic like a Sativa.



Germinating Chocolope Feminized seeds is quite simple. Various germinating methods exist, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method because it is effective. The paper towel method is also cost-effective since the materials needed are available at home. For this germinating method, you will need your Chocolope seeds, a plate, paper towels, water, and a pair of tweezers. Below are guiding steps for germinating Chocolope Feminized seeds.



Gather all the required materials

Wet the paper towels with water and gently squeeze out any excess

Take the plate and layer it with one damp paper towel, reserving the other for later use

Arrange the seeds on the plate, each seed one inch away from the other

Cover your Chocolope seeds with the other wet paper towel

Pour some water on the paper towels to make them wet enough but not saturated. Lift the towels to check if there is excess water on the plate and drain, if any.

Store the dish in a dark, warm place like a closet or drawer for about one to three days

Regularly check your Chocolope Feminized seeds to ensure they don’t dry; add water when necessary.

After a taproot pops, use your pair of tweezers to carefully pick the germinated seeds and transfer them to a growing medium.

