Cookies and Cream Strain seeds are predominantly Indica strain, produced by breeding Girl Scout Cookies and Starfighter. The resulting strain won the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup, essentially the Olympics of cannabis at the time.



It is pretty easy to germinate Cookies and Cream Strain seeds. You can use various germinating techniques, but Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel method for its simplicity and efficiency. The germinating approach is also cost-effective as it requires materials that are easy to find. Here are the guiding steps when using the paper towel method to germinate your Cookies and Cream Strain seeds.



Assemble everything you require. This includes paper towels, two plates, tweezers, water, and Cookies and Cream Strain seeds.

Wet the paper towels and gently squeeze out excess water, so they are damp and not drenched in moisture.

Use one damp paper towel to like the plate and reserve the other for later use.

Arrange your cannabis seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between each seed.

Use the second paper towel to cover the seeds and add water.

Carefully lift the paper towels and check for any standing water on the plate; drain if any.

Cover the seeds using the second plate and store the dish in a warm dark place for at least three days. Preferably a closet or cupboard

Constantly check your seeds and add water, so they don’t dry up.

Once you notice a taproot, use a pair of tweezers to transfer the germinated seeds to a grow medium gently.



Show more