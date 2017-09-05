Generally, all Kush varieties originate from one plant, the OG Kush strain – one of the most well-known strains. Platinum Kush cannabis seeds, an Indica-dominant variety, came from the crossing of Purps, OG Kush, and Master Kush strain. This amazing cultivar got its name from its appearance. The crystals that cover the buds resemble the precious metal (Platinum). It is described as one of the ‘heaviest’ cultivars available.



Due to the fact that Platinum Kush seeds are naturally resilient, require minimal maintenance, and resist diseases like mildew and mold. Moreover, they are fairly easy to grow. There are a number of methods you could use to germinate your Platinum Kush seeds. Premium Cultivars usually recommends the paper towel method. This method is considered the cheapest and simplest planting method as no extra tools are needed. The following are some guidelines on how the paper towel method works:



Get your Platinum Kush strain seeds, a bottle of distilled water, a number of paper towel sheets, a sterilized pair of tweezers, and a dinner plate.

Place two of the towel sheets in water and carefully wring them off excess water.

Put one wet moist paper towel onto the dinner plate and neatly arrange your seeds on the towel sheets leaving at least 1-inch between each one of them.

Place the other moist paper towel over your cannabis seeds and remember to keep them well hydrated.

Check underneath the dinner plate for free-standing water.

Place the seeds in a cupboard, drawer, or somewhere dark and warm will suffice.

Leave them for around 24-120 hours and make sure not to leave them dry.

Constantly monitor your cannabis seeds at least every 24 hours.

Once a healthy taproot protrudes from the seeds, carefully transplant the seedling with the help of a pair of tweezers to their growing medium.

