About this product
About this strain
Pluto is a weed strain from the California brand Gashouse in 2022. This indica strain is a cross of Gelato #33 and 1991 Triangle Kush backcrossed once, dubbed TK 91 Bx1. According to Gashouse, Seed Junky Genetics bred the strain, and Gashouse obtained a selection from those seeds. Pluto became available as feminized seeds in 2022.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item