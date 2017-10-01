What are Purple Punch seeds? These Purple Punch cannabis seeds are bred from some of cannabis history’s most well-known cultivars. Initially, these cannabis seeds were created by the seed bank Supernova Gardens. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG seeds were combined to create these hybrid seeds. With this amazing cannabis strain, you have all the purple you could want from Grandaddy Purp.



Purple Punch is a hybrid with an 80:20 indica to sativa ratio. Growing Purple Punch seed is a notoriously rare experience, so not many people can say they have had the pleasure of growing it.



Who would not want to grow such amazing seed? Then you should buy Purple Punch Feminized seeds from Premium Cultivars.



There are multiple germination methods to use with feminized Purple Punch seeds, however, Premium Cultivars recommends using the paper towel method. The paper towel method is super easy and consists of less than 10 steps.



Here is a quick guide to using the paper towel method to germinate Amnesia Haze feminized cannabis seeds.



Select materials – First, growers will need some Purple Punch feminized seeds, water, tweezers, paper towels, and a plate.

Wet the paper towels – Dip paper towels in the water. Then, wring the paper towels to make sure there is no excess water.

Place a towel on the plate – Place a paper towel on the plate, keep the other one to hand for use later.

Put seeds on the towel – Take the feminized Purple Punch seeds and place them on the towel. Leave about an inch between each cannabis seed.

Place the second towel on top – Cover the seeds with the second towel. Add extra water if required, however, be careful to make sure it isn’t too wet.

Check for excess water – Lift the paper towels to check if there is any standing water on the plate beneath.

Put the plate away – Place the plate in a drawer or cupboard. Any other warm, dark place will suffice.

Leave seeds for 20-120 hours – Make sure the seeds stay moist and never allow them to become dry. Check on the seeds regularly.

Plant seeds – Once the feminized Purple Punch seeds have sprouted you can move them into your potting soil.

