About this product
About this strain
Skilatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti. This strain is a balanced mix of sativa and indica, suitable for both daytime and nighttime activities, like socialization and movies. Skilatti is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Skilatti grams typically ranges from $15-$20. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Skilatti’s effects include tingly and giggly, and may benefit medical patients looking for relief from depression and nausea. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skilatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item