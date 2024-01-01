Tropicana Cookies is a result of a cross between Tangie and Girl Scout Cookies. The resulting seeds are a Sativa-dominant hybrid with intense tangerine and citrus notes.



Various ways to germinate your Tropicana Cookies seeds, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method. Besides being simple, the technique is also effective and cheap since the materials needed are readily available. Below are the steps to follow when using the paper towel technique4 to germinate your seeds.



Assemble everything you need; paper towels, water, a plate, a pair of tweezers, and Tropicana Cookies seeds.

Dip the paper towels in water and gently squeeze out excess water.

Line the plate with one wet paper towel and save the other for later use.

Arrange your Tropicana Cookies Feminized seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between each seed.

Use the other damp paper towel to cover the seeds and add water if necessary.

Lift the paper towels and check for any standing water on the plate; drain if any.

Store the plate in a warm, dark place like a drawer or cupboard for about one to three days.

Regularly check on your seeds and add water if necessary, so they don’t dry out.

Once you notice a taproot, use a pair of tweezers to transfer the seeds to a grow medium carefully.

