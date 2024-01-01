Wedding Crasher

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Wedding Crasher bud is the exotic strain you have been seeking! It grows great and the plants look beautiful. While this is a pretty new strain, Premium Cultivars is proud to present these cannabis seeds to customers.

To germinate your feminized wedding crasher seeds quickly and easily, Premium Cultivars suggests using paper towels. Using this method, you will be able to cultivate the seeds effectively.

When you’ve gathered all of the supplies you’ll need, begin by filling a bowl with water and preparing your equipment.
Soak your paper towels in the water after that as well. Wring them out to get rid of any excess moisture.
You should place a towel on the dish and use the other one to wash it off.
Spread the seeds out on the fabric in an orderly fashion, being careful not to crowd them.
Grab a second towel and place it on top of the first to protect your seeds. Don’t add more water to the towels; they should be damp but not squishy.
Lift numerous towels and look at the plate to ensure there isn’t any water on it. Drain it if there’s any leftover.
Closets and drawers are ideal places to store the plate.
Allow the seeds to germinate by planting them in the ground. It will take anything from 20 to 120 hours to fully develop. To prevent them from drying out, be sure to add water constantly. Please keep an eye on them.
Once the seeds have sprouted, place them in a growth medium or potting soil.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item