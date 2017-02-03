About this product

Blending two of the worlds most distinguished strains, OG Blueberry is a varietal no grower can pass up. Containing the classic Indica power of the Blueberry with the psychoactive roots of the coveted OG Kush, this strain packs a genetic punch that leaves you begging for more. OG Blueberry tends to grow medium in height with a flagrance of sweet citrus with a musky undertone in its densely packed buds.



Because of the anti-inflammatory properties of this strain, it can be used as a pain reliever to most pain that people feel. Another medical benefit of the Blueberry OG is that it can lift the mood of those people who are having a bad day. Insomniac patients can use this strain of marijuana so that they can get a good night sleep. Depressed and anxious people are advised to use this strain by their doctors because of the calming effects that it can bring to people.



This upscale highly rewarding hybrid will leave any grower breathless. Huge colas of packed buds develop on the maturing plant. A rich fragrance of sweet citrus and musk flood from every harvest. The plant grows medium height with many rewarding side branches allowing for a harvest up to 700gr/m2.



Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!