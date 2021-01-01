About this product

You now have the power to infuse just about any type of food with our Topshotz™ Culinary Marijuana Mixer. All of your favorite foods await with an intoxicating twist. Mix it in the sauce, fold it into the dressing, sprinkle it between layers and let it blend into the cuisine. Topshotz works very much the same as any type of spice or seasoning. You wouldn’t eat a pinch of cinnamon, oregano or pepper by itself, and we wouldn’t recommend that with Topshotz either. But when you mix Topshotz into your favorite meal it dissolves and blends with your food to create an intoxicating dish that might be the best way to use edibles ever. Not only do you get to eat some of your favorite foods but you get to imbibe at the same time. What could be more fun?