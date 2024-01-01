We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Prūf Cultivar
Exploring What's Possible in Cannabis
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
83 products
Flower
Tangie Biscotti
by Prūf Cultivar
4.2
(
5
)
Flower
Doug Fir
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 24.6%
CBD 0.07%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Alien Apple Warp
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.41%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Peppermint Agave
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 23.6%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Steel Bridge
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.69%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Blackberry Octane #7
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.08%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Astral Works
by Prūf Cultivar
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Papaya Sorbet
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 22.2%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Five Stars #4
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.78%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Roasted Marshmallow
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 21.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mint Condition
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.18%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Platinum OG Kush
by Prūf Cultivar
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dog Park #5
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 32.35%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 17.84%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by Prūf Cultivar
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blueberry Sorbet
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 14.7%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Uranium V2 #3
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.11%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mars Rover
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 15.2%
CBD 0.04%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ursa Major
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 32.7%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pacific Juniper
by Prūf Cultivar
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cannatonic
by Prūf Cultivar
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Silverback Stiletto
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.9%
CBD 0.05%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunshine Lime
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 27.33%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Stardawg OG
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.05%
1
2
3
4
