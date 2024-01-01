  • Handled with care from seed to shelf to ensure ideal moisture level and protect mono-terpenes.
  • Here’s Mikey coveting our fresh Terpinolene rich, massive, unique Astral Works flower.
  • Leaning into the edge of possibility. This is Prūf.
  • Prūf exists to cultivate those ideal conditions for cannabis exploration.
Logo for the brand Prūf Cultivar

Prūf Cultivar

Exploring What's Possible in Cannabis
Tangie Biscotti
Flower
Tangie Biscotti
by Prūf Cultivar
Doug Fir
Flower
Doug Fir
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 24.6%
CBD 0.07%
Alien Apple Warp
Flower
Alien Apple Warp
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.41%
CBD 0.06%
Peppermint Agave
Flower
Peppermint Agave
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 23.6%
CBD 0%
Steel Bridge
Flower
Steel Bridge
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.69%
CBD 0.07%
Blackberry Octane #7
Flower
Blackberry Octane #7
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.08%
Astral Works
Flower
Astral Works
by Prūf Cultivar
Papaya Sorbet
Flower
Papaya Sorbet
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 22.2%
CBD 0.07%
Five Stars #4
Flower
Five Stars #4
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.78%
CBD 0%
Roasted Marshmallow
Flower
Roasted Marshmallow
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 21.3%
Mint Condition
Flower
Mint Condition
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.18%
CBD 0.06%
Platinum OG Kush
Flower
Platinum OG Kush
by Prūf Cultivar
Dog Park #5
Flower
Dog Park #5
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 32.35%
CBD 0.07%
Blackberry Octane
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 17.84%
CBD 0.05%
Key Lime Pie
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by Prūf Cultivar
Blueberry Sorbet
Flower
Blueberry Sorbet
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 14.7%
Uranium V2 #3
Flower
Uranium V2 #3
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.11%
CBD 0%
Mars Rover
Flower
Mars Rover
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 15.2%
CBD 0.04%
Ursa Major
Flower
Ursa Major
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 32.7%
CBD 0.06%
Pacific Juniper
Flower
Pacific Juniper
by Prūf Cultivar
Cannatonic
Flower
Cannatonic
by Prūf Cultivar
Silverback Stiletto
Flower
Silverback Stiletto
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 18.9%
CBD 0.05%
Sunshine Lime
Flower
Sunshine Lime
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 27.33%
CBD 0%
Stardawg OG
Flower
Stardawg OG
by Prūf Cultivar
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.05%