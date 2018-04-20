Prūf Cultivar
About this product
If you’ve loved this exclusive flower in the past, you may be in for a surprise. The nose would stop traffic. A crescendo of rare fruit, and funk. This is a signature cultivar. Think cookie dough, tangerine zest, and a heaping dose of lavender and a massive THC % to boost the rest of its rare chemistry.
Primary terpene: Myrcene 3.89-6.89
Secondary terpene: Linalool 1.95-3.02 mg/g
THC: 22.6-27.2% | CBD: <LOQ
Flavors: Citrus, Lavender, Fruit
Effects: Euphoria, Happiness, Relaxation
Review:
"The all-around best cannabis flower I tried this year, by a country mile. Incredible winter fruit aromatics from the Tangie, linked up with the famously euphoric headspace of GSC, resulting in an overall smoke that is soothing yet happily alert. When it comes to the anti-anxiety properties of a given strain, everyone’s experience is difference, but I want to shout it from the rooftops: There’s some magic in this Tangie blend."
– Leafly's Best in Oregon 2017 – Best Flower Product
Tangie Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
