  • Don't forget to take your Pura RSO!
Logo for the brand PURA Concentrates

PURA Concentrates

Live Your Life In Puradise!
All categoriesConcentratesVapingCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

23 products
Product image for RSO THC:CBD Syringe
Rick Simpson Oil
RSO THC:CBD Syringe
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | DJ Short Blueberry
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | DJ Short Blueberry
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g Traditional Pura RSO
Rick Simpson Oil
1g Traditional Pura RSO
by PURA Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Blackberry Kush
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Blackberry Kush
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g RSO | RSO 1:1 (CBD:THC)
Rick Simpson Oil
1g RSO | RSO 1:1 (CBD:THC)
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g RSO | DJ Short Blueberry + CBN
Rick Simpson Oil
1g RSO | DJ Short Blueberry + CBN
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Syringe | Beezy Kush
Ingestible
1g THC Syringe | Beezy Kush
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Northern Lights
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Northern Lights
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Durban Poison
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Durban Poison
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Bubblemelon
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Bubblemelon
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | GDP
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | GDP
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Beezy Kush
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Beezy Kush
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Afghan Kush
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Afghan Kush
by PURA Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for !g THC Syringe | Durban Poison
Ingestible
!g THC Syringe | Durban Poison
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g RSO | Maui Wowie + CBG
Rick Simpson Oil
1g RSO | Maui Wowie + CBG
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | ATF
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | ATF
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g RSO | Gelato Pura + CBD
Rick Simpson Oil
1g RSO | Gelato Pura + CBD
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Maui Wowie
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Maui Wowie
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Cherry OG
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Cherry OG
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Cannalope Haze
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Cannalope Haze
by PURA Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1g THC Syringe | DJ Short Blueberry
Ingestible
1g THC Syringe | DJ Short Blueberry
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Gelato
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Gelato
by PURA Concentrates
Product image for 1g THC Vape | Pineapple Express
Cartridges
1g THC Vape | Pineapple Express
by PURA Concentrates
THC 0%
CBD 0%