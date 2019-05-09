Trim the excess snipping of leaves from buds of marijuana plants.

Blue Hashplant is a powerful and hard hitting strain with great medicinal potential for patients seeking relief from stress, pain, and insomnia. Slight sedation may follow which makes this a great strain for relaxing after a long day or before bed.

Blueberry x Hashplant

Indica Dominant Hybrid - 80% Indica / 20% Indica

Aroma: berry and pine

Flavor: blueberry, herbal, and earth

Effects: euphoria and mental relief, and calming body effects

Possible benefits: stimulate your appetite and help with nausea and other stomach issues

May help with these conditions: chronic pain, joint pain, arthritis, cramps, restless leg syndrome, and sleep disorders