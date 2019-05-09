About this product
-
Blue Hashplant is a powerful and hard hitting strain with great medicinal potential for patients seeking relief from stress, pain, and insomnia. Slight sedation may follow which makes this a great strain for relaxing after a long day or before bed.
-
Blueberry x Hashplant
-
Indica Dominant Hybrid - 80% Indica / 20% Indica
-
Aroma: berry and pine
-
Flavor: blueberry, herbal, and earth
-
Effects: euphoria and mental relief, and calming body effects
-
Possible benefits: stimulate your appetite and help with nausea and other stomach issues
-
May help with these conditions: chronic pain, joint pain, arthritis, cramps, restless leg syndrome, and sleep disorders
-
About this strain
A Bodhi Seeds creation, Blueberry Hashplant crosses Blue Dream with Hash Plant. The result is a bigger, bushier plant with an increased resin production and new aroma. Blueberry Hashplant has a fruity blueberry scent in addition to a spicy hash flavor. For Blue Dream fans who want a more potent and spicier take, give Blueberry Hashplant a try.
Blueberry Hashplant effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
About this brand
Pure Dakota
We are Bismarck's medical marijuana manufacturing facility.
Our mission is to be a trusted provider of high quality marijuana products that exceeds industry standards, while advancing wellness for patients across North Dakota.
We are committed to providing registered qualifying patients in ND with consistent access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.
We have assembled a team of industry leaders with extensive experience within the medical marijuana field. We understand our responsibility to the community and the environment and are committed to implementing efficient, practical, and sustainable practices across all phases of our medical marijuana operations.
