IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Angel OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
