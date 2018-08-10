About this product
Using only the best Organically grown Hemp Flower to make every single Pre Roll. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars.
About this strain
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.
CBD OG effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
62% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
62% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
Pure Hemp Farms
We specialize in CBD Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, from cultivation to distribution we offer premium industrial Hemp Our hemp flowers are exclusively crafted and every batch is lab tested to ensure the absolute highest quality product to our wholesale buyers.