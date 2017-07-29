Tangerine Trainwreck Haze is another beautiful cut by Rare Dankness Seeds. Created by crossing Tangerine Haze and Nevil’s Wreck, Tangerine Trainwreck Haze expresses bright green and orange buds knotted in red hairs. These buds explode with spicy tropical aromas that hold touches of citrus, fuel, cracked pepper, and musk. Tangerine Trainwreck Haze requires a little extra time, but has been known to fill out all available canopy space, offering a generous yield to the attentive gardener.