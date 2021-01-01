https://purehempshop.com/collections/pets/products/health-wellness-pet-spray

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Our CBD Pet Health and Wellness Spray has been a smash hit so far. A large amount of pet owners are starting to see the benefits of CBD for animals. It can help with a range of issues comparable to those experienced by humans, including anxiety, seizures, cancer, joint pain, inflammation, bowel issues, and healthy skin. Our formula is specifically designed for pets to easily digest the CBD. We’ve also added potassium, which helps reduce anxiety, regulate blood pressure, and promotes heart health.



KEY BENEFITS:

Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD Health and Wellness Spray to help minimize and eliminate stress, promote a healthy coat, encourage good behavior, deal with skin issues, and minimize pain.



HOW TO USE:

Shake Bottle. Spray two times directly into the pet’s mouth or on its food one time a day.



CONTAINER:

8ml Bottle

2mg CBD

30mg Potassium

150mg Hydroxycitric Acid