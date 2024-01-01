We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Purform Labs
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Purform Labs products
31 products
Solvent
Sour Diesel Crumble 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Blue Dream Wax 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Viper Cookies Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Golden Ticket Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Kandy Kush Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 95.2%
CBD 2.5%
Wax
Acapulco Gold Wax 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
GG4 Wax 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 98%
CBD 0%
Resin
Alien Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Blueberry Muffins Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 83.3%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Green Crack Crumble 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Slurricane Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pineapple Dream Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blood Orange Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Grape Ape Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
Resin
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin and Diamonds 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Grape Ape Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mandarin Jack Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 83.1%
Resin
Gods Gift Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Black Cherry Soda Live Resin 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Tahoe OG Crumble 1g
by Purform Labs
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
