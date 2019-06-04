About this strain
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
Member Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
174 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
