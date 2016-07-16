Loading…
Irene OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Quantum Oregon
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Irene OG

Irene OG is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene OG descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. The onset begins with a high-energy cerebral buzz and accelerated thoughts. Over time, Irene OG sinks into the rest of the body, balancing physical and mental relief.

Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Quantum Oregon
Calcium & Carbon based Cannabis Products