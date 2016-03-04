Rainforest Organix
Medicine Woman
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Medicine Woman effects
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Cramps
27% of people say it helps with cramps
Inflammation
27% of people say it helps with inflammation
