ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dynamite
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dynamite

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 98 reviews

Dynamite

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

Dynamite

Dynamite is a short and bushy indica strain that offers an aroma of sweet grapefruit and mixed fruit. Heavy physical effects weigh down the limbs and relax muscles, but Dynamite provides the mind with an invigorating spark to fuel creativity and conversation. The subtle, sweet aroma of grapefruit and mixed fruit breaks free from the bud when ground up. A quick finisher, Dynamite completes its flowering cycle in 7 to 8 weeks, yielding a heavy harvest of buds that may bloom in stunning hues of purple and pink.

Effects

Show all

75 people reported 622 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 32%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 24%
Headache 12%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

98

Show all

Avatar for UrsaMajor
Member since 2015
A severely overlooked must try. Fat buds whose naturally pale mint color is washed into almost ash white by a thick layer of crystals. Snowy orange hairs wrap around distinctly lilac purple, and cool pink patches. A prismatic beauty. Scent is a wonder. Grapefruit, and citrus, with grape, and mixed...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kbutt
Member since 2015
This... is my absolute #1 favorite! DYNOMITE = LOVE-Y, CREATIVE, TALKATIVE, PENSIVE, AFFECTIONATE, HORNY, IN LOVE AS FUCK I just feel like listening to my husband and looking into his eyes and talking about deep concepts and about life and love and everything... and then i have sex with him a lot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Tempest83
Member since 2011
Got dumped off my horse and was in major back agony. My local bud tender suggested this strain for pain. It was SUPER effective, strong, relaxing and put me to sleep. I'd say this worked as well as a vicoden! If you are looking for pain relief and sleep, this is your strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for cdubal
Member since 2015
♒About it:♒ ➖ Buds are dense, compact. ➖ Smoke is smooth (10/10), able to fill lungs to capacity comfortably. ➖ Onset is quick (7/10) as soon as exhale. ♒ Medical: ♒ ➖ Fantastic for severe IBS pain, it immediately relives it. ➖ Unsure completely of its medical properties due to dispensary & ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for beatles419
Member since 2015
Dynamite shocked me. Not only was it extremely potent and fast acting but also had an unbelievably Long duration. A top shelf indica in the league of gdp, bubba kush, pure kush, and norther lights. Highly recommend for pain, neaseu, and insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Dynamite nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dynamite nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Dynamite
First strain child
Medicine Woman
child
Second strain child
Appleberry
child

Products with Dynamite

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dynamite nearby.