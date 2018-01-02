Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Raven Grass

Raven Grass

Dutch Haze Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

Dutch Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
44% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
22% of people report feeling anxious
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!