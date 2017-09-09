About this product
Extreme-Lee Fire Sauce
Leeroy OG x Original Glue x Extreme OG
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Leeroy OG x Original Glue x Extreme OG
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Extreme OG
Extreme OG, bred by Exotic Genetix, is a potent yet functional indica built from the genetics of Fire OG and Green Ribbon. While Fire OG maintains chunky, weighted body effects, this strain stays uplifted thanks to the dominant Green Crack genetics inside Green Ribbon. In small doses, this strain places pleasant relaxation in the body while leaving the mind alert. But be warned, continuous consumption may lead to couch lock and appetite ignition.
Extreme OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.