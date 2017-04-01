Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Re-Leaf Brand

Re-Leaf Brand

Cold Creek Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Cold Creek Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!