Reakiro CBD Oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories.



We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. You can buy online the best CBD oil.



Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow.



Warning: Do not exceed suggested dosage. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. Individuals taking medicines or having any medical concerns should consult with a health practitioner prior to use. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Seek medical advice if you feel unwell. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This product should be used only as directed on the label. The Manufacturer does not take any responsibility and is not liable for any damage caused through use of product other than proposed.



Contents:

300 mg CBD

10 ml per container.

Serving size: 20 drops (20 mg CBD)

Servings per bottle: 15

Amount per serving: % DV

MCT Oil 646 mg*

Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Oil 20mg

Percentage daily values (DV) are based on a 2000-calorie diet.



