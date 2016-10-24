About this product

Each capsule contains 15mg of CBD. Reakiro’s CBD is extracted from high-quality European hemp.

Piperine extract boosts absorption and bioavailability.

CBD capsules are very stable.

Take CBD capsules regularly; at the same time every day.



Why choose Reakiro’s capsules?



Reakiro’s CBD products are made from only the finest European grown hemp. The extract used is what is known as full-spectrum, this means that all the terpenes, essential oils, and other cannabinoids which are present in the hemp plant are also present in our products. When working together these elements enhance the natural greatness, this is known as the “entourage effect".



The range of CBD CAPSULES: 30 units/450 mg CBD and 60 units/900 mg CBD.

Dosage: if you take 1 capsule (15 mg per day), a 60 capsule bottle will last for two months.



Supplement Facts*:



Hemp Extract derived CBD 800 mg

Black pepper extract 100 mg

Serving size: 1 capsule (15 mg CBD)

Servings per bottle: 60

* Daily value not established

* The product for oral use only



Ingredients:

Hemp extract with 7,5% CBD

Piperine (black pepper extract)

Vegetable glycerin

Hypromellose



Storage: Do not refrigerate, store away from excessive heat, light and humidity.



Caution: Do not exceed the recommended dosage, this product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. Individuals taking any medication or having medical concerns should consult with a health practitioner prior to use. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor, seek medical advice if you feel unwell.



Keep out of reach of children and pets.