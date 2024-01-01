  • We're full of frogs! They love our 100% organic farm.
  • Our mascot, the Angry Eagle
  • Winner of the Oregon Growers Cup for our Rebel Berry OG
  • Rebel Spirit - Sponsor of the 2017 Leafly Highway Tour
Logo for the brand Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Live Free * Fly High!
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

THC and CBD products

88 products
Product image for Thunderbird Rose
Flower
Thunderbird Rose
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
Product image for Lemon Skyfall
Flower
Lemon Skyfall
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
Product image for Rebel Berry OG
Flower
Rebel Berry OG
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
Product image for Jacky Girl
Flower
Jacky Girl
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
Product image for Platinum Purple x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Platinum Purple x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Hashberry x Doc Samson Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Hashberry x Doc Samson Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 19.95%
CBD 0%
Product image for Double Grape Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Double Grape Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 15.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cuvee Cookies x Holy Grail Kush Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Cuvee Cookies x Holy Grail Kush Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 28.26%
CBD 0.15%
Product image for Frosty Jesus x Thunderbird Rose Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Frosty Jesus x Thunderbird Rose Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Product image for Clown Royal #2 x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Clown Royal #2 x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 15.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 19.25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rebel Berry OG x GMO Cookies Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Rebel Berry OG x GMO Cookies Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Gelato x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Platinum Gelato x Rebel Berry OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Muffins x Jolly Rancher OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Muffins x Jolly Rancher OG Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 22.62%
CBD 0.059%
Product image for Pineapple Chunk x Holy Grail Kush Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk x Holy Grail Kush Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gooble Gobble Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
Pre-rolls
Gooble Gobble Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 18.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Gelato #4 Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Wedding Gelato #4 Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 26.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Pie Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Cherry Pie Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 18.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Meringue Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Lemon Meringue Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 23.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Chunk X Grim Bastard Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk X Grim Bastard Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 26.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Golden Goat x Gooble Gobble Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Golden Goat x Gooble Gobble Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 23.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Thunderbird Rose x Rebel Berry OG Shatter 1g
Solvent
Thunderbird Rose x Rebel Berry OG Shatter 1g
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 75.63%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rocket Fuel x Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Rocket Fuel x Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Frosty Jesus x Lemon Kush Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Frosty Jesus x Lemon Kush Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.