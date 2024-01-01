We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Red Dirt Sungrown
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Red Dirt Sungrown products
30 products
Flower
Special Ops
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 26.2%
CBD 0%
4.6
(
10
)
Flower
NC Fire
by Red Dirt Sungrown
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Slurricane
by Red Dirt Sungrown
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Frostitute
by Red Dirt Sungrown
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Cherry On Top
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Spec Ops
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Haze
by Red Dirt Sungrown
Flower
Starberry
by Red Dirt Sungrown
Flower
Pineapple Preserves
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pine Soul
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 27.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Rainbow Flame
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 20.24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Frozen Grapes
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 21.67%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Crescendo
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pineapple Muffin
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 22.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream Haze
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 13.96%
CBD 0%
Flower
Golden Goat
by Red Dirt Sungrown
Flower
Power Plant
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangerine SinMint
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 15.22%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Forbidden Zkittlez
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Extreme
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 21.88%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Crown Kush
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 26.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Durbs
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mandarin Zkittlez
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Badder
Ambrosia Badder 1g
by Red Dirt Sungrown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
