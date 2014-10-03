About this product
Star Berry Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
