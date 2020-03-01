Slurricane is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through a potent cross of the delicious Do-Si-Dos X Purple Punch strains. If you're an indica lover who appreciates a super flavorful toke and a potent punch of effects, look no further – Slurricane will totally have you dazed with its delicious combination. This bud packs a super sweet fruity berry flavor accented by spicy tropical fruits and earth upon exhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a spicy earthy overtone that's accented by herbs and berries. The Slurricane high settles in a few minutes after your first delicious exhale, creeping up on the back of your head with tingly effects before suddenly taking hold. You'll feel a soaring euphoria grow and grow, filling you with an expansive happiness that pushes out any negative thoughts. A potent body high comes next, lulling you into a completely couch-locked state that has you totally immovable for hours and hours on end. Thanks to these effects and its super potent 20-28% average THC level, Slurricane is the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from migraines or headaches chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms and chronic fatigue. This bud has fluffy grape-shaped oversized dark olive green nugs with rich purple undertones, thin amber hairs and a coating of purple-tinted tiny white crystal trichomes.