We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
RedBird
Let RedBird help you rise above your symptoms.
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
35 products
Flower
Double Dejavu
by RedBird
THC 22.4%
CBD 0.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Runtz
by RedBird
THC 27%
CBD 2.13%
Flower
Loompas Headband
by RedBird
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Mendo
by RedBird
Flower
Purple Punch
by RedBird
THC 22%
CBD 0.29%
Flower
Garlic Grove
by RedBird
THC 25.4%
CBD 0.14%
Flower
Clementine
by RedBird
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)
by RedBird
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Flower
Afgani
by RedBird
THC 14.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Skywalker OG
by RedBird
THC 30%
CBD 2.05%
Flower
God Bud
by RedBird
THC 21%
CBD 2.39%
Flower
Blue Cookies
by RedBird
THC 19%
CBD 2%
Flower
Bahama Mama
by RedBird
THC 25.4%
CBD 0.13%
Flower
The Chronic
by RedBird
THC 24.2%
CBD 0.38%
Flower
420 Carat
by RedBird
THC 13.9%
CBD 0.21%
Flower
Pineapple Express
by RedBird
THC 17.7%
CBD 0.17%
Flower
Shangri-La
by RedBird
Flower
Hubba Bubba
by RedBird
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by RedBird
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Big Bud
by RedBird
THC 15.3%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Lemon Banana Sherbet
by RedBird
THC 11%
CBD 0%
Flower
Do Si Dos
by RedBird
Flower
Mangolicious
by RedBird
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Ice
by RedBird
THC 15%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
RedBird
Catalog
Cannabis