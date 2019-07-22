Refine
Candyland Double Dipper 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
813 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
