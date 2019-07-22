About this product

Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.