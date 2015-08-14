Refine
Day Tripper Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
Day Tripper effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
10% of people say it helps with migraines
