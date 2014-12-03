ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

124 reviews

Medicine Man

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 124 reviews

Medicine Man

Medicine Man delivers potent pain relief and high levels of THC and CBDs, making it a popular recommendation for many medical conditions from headaches and migraines to chronic pain management. Its heritage lies in Brazilian, Indian, and Afghani strains, though Medicine Man is sometimes mistaken to be its close family member, White Rhino. These plants require a little know-how to grow, but when done right they should produce large flowers in 8 to 10 weeks. Medicine Man is a nice strain to look at, with a range of greens and sometimes purples and yellow and red hairs throughout its dense buds. This medicine has a fruity aroma, with just a slight sour note that isn’t quite strong enough to have you reaching for that spoonful of sugar.

Effects

72 people reported 540 effects
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 34%
Focused 33%
Sleepy 31%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 31%
Nausea 26%
Migraines 25%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

124

ARStewart41
Member since 2011
Beautiful dark plum purple colored nugs covered in trichomes, overall wild hybrid appearance. Definitely one of the most visually appealing strains that I have seen. High is very evenly mixed head and body effects. A mild body buzz but no lethargy or laziness. Very euphoric and uplifted, with no par...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
EricRamyrez
Member since 2015
I tried this bad bitch the other day. It gave me such of a magnificent high that I felt obligated to create a leafly account just to rate it 5 stars. She deserves the praise.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
DieselGod
Member since 2013
I just tested medicine man from my local dispensary in RI. It tested at 9.64% THC and 8.85% CBD, which to my knowledge is one of the highest thc/cbd ratios. It instantly cured my back pain which had been excruciating. It also gave me a great body buzz, and relaxed muscles. I will certainly be pickin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Southpole67
Member since 2012
I'm a seasoned smoker. I can honestly say that this is my all-time favorite strain. It's the first strain that I have ever smoked with a near perfect 1 to 1 ratio of THC to CBD. The particular crop I got from my local dispensary came out with 9% THC and 10% CBD. It's a very mellow, clear-headed and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
arylea
Member since 2014
This is really my favorite heavy hitter. It helps with all of my symptoms (nausea, stress, anxiety, tight muscles) and has a rich earthy taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Medicine Man
First strain child
Star Master Kush
child
Second strain child
Blue Kripple
child

Products with Medicine Man

