Extreme OG Rocks
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Refine Rocks are small diamond chunks of crystalline THCA structures that are grown in their own terpene profile. This extract emphaizes potecy and effectiveness while retaining the characteristics and flavors of the original flower. Testing high in THCA, Refine Rocks are a unique extract that balance purity with flavor in a visually stunning expression.
Extreme OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!