"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.



Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."