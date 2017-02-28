Refine
Tangie Premium Loud Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Refine’s award-winning Premium Loud Cartridges offer the flavors and punch of our signature Loud Resin™ in quality, easy to use cartridges. Loud Cartridges are 100% cannabis extract and feature native, strain-specific terpenes extracted from the best locally grown cannabis paired with RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a refined cartridge experience that stands out for both flavor and potency.
Offered in all of the best selling strains and limited edition releases. Refine’s Loud Cartridges deliver the loud terps you’re after in a premium CCELL cartridge that delivers an ultra clean, pure, and delicious cloud of vapor every time."
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!