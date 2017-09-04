Regulator
Regulator - Blue Steel 1G
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Blue Steel effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
