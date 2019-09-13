Regulator
Regulator - Lemon Cheesecake 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Lemon Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
