Regulator
Regulator Nug Run - Blue Magoo 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
Blue Magoo effects
Reported by real people like you
275 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
