Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
