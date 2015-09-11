About this strain
Training Day effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!