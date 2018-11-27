Berries and Cream, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects of Berries and Cream are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.