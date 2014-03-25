Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Maui Waui

by Ripped City Gardens
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Drift away to creative escapes with this classic strain. Great flavor and high terpenes make this strain perfect for late afternoon, hanging with freinds or just chillin' at home

About this strain

Picture of Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

Maui Wowie effects

Reported by real people like you
1,162 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ripped City Gardens
Ripped City Gardens
Shop products
Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis.

From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts.

If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention.

Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.