Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts.
If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention.
Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.