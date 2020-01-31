About this strain
Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones.
Sorbetto effects
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
