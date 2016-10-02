About this product
Fortune Cookies, also known as "Fortune Cookie," is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.
About this strain
Fortune Cookies, also known as "Fortune Cookie," is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.
Fortune Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
103 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
River Driver Cannabis Co
We are a family-owned, adult-use Maine cannabis company. We specialize in handcrafted, small batch, full spectrum cannabinoid infused confections. Our introductory offerings of Gummies, Sweets (vegan hard candies), Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate and Honey Sticks come in a variety of flavors, doses and strains. Perfectly dosed, perfectly delicious: we specialize in terpene rich, full spectrum cannabis extract, focusing on strain specific batches so you can tailor your experience to your desired effect. This gives our treats an even more beneficial effect, by utilizing the full power of the whole plant. Look for our expanding product line in the future.