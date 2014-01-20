BC Big Bud Pre-roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Afghani ~ Haze ~ Northern Lights:
With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects true to its indica lineage.
BC Big Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
45% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
